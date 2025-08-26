Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, NOW

August 26, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 534,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 80.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 51,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 342,417 contracts, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 31,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
