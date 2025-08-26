Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, AAPL, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 534,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 80.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 51,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 342,417 contracts, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 31,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

