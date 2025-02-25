Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, BMY, BSX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 13,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,400 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 57,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

