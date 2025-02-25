News & Insights

Markets
PHM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, BMY, BSX

February 25, 2025 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 13,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,400 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 57,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 16,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,760 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PHM options, BMY options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of XLUY
 DD Next Dividend Date
 GNE Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of XLUY-> DD Next Dividend Date-> GNE Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHM
BMY
BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.