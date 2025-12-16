Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, DAL, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 285,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 35,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 44,290 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 29,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 20,616 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, DAL options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.