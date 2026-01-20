Markets
PANW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, UUUU, ZM

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 52,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 30,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 105,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 20,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

