Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PANW, UUUU, ZM

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 105,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 20,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
