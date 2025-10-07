Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OSCR, ASTS, AMKR

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total volume of 134,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.8% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 21,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 98,170 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 5,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) options are showing a volume of 17,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44.59 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.59 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, ASTS options, or AMKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

