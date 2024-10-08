Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, ACHC, NTGR

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) saw options trading volume of 9,180 contracts, representing approximately 918,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of ACHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of ACHC. Below is a chart showing ACHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,655 contracts, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
