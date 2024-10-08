Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, ACHC, NTGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 67,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 7,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) saw options trading volume of 9,180 contracts, representing approximately 918,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of ACHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of ACHC. Below is a chart showing ACHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,655 contracts, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, ACHC options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.