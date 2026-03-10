Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORA, CGNX, MATW

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 13,655 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,300 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) options are showing a volume of 688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORA options, CGNX options, or MATW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
TMS Historical Stock Prices
VERX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.