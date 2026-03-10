Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORA, CGNX, MATW

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 3,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 355,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,700 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 13,655 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,300 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) options are showing a volume of 688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 68,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

