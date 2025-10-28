Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLN, CVS, DDD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), where a total volume of 14,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,800 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 46,609 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 29,657 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 16,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

