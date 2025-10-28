Markets
OLN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLN, CVS, DDD

October 28, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), where a total volume of 14,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,800 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 46,609 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 29,657 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 16,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLN options, CVS options, or DDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Growth Stocks
 Institutional Holders of NKE
 Mirion Technologies Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Growth Stocks-> Institutional Holders of NKE-> Mirion Technologies Past Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OLN
CVS
DDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.