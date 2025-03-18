News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLLI, CPRI, TRTX

March 18, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 6,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 696,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 23,840 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 5,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLLI options, CPRI options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
