Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLLI, CPRI, TRTX

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 23,840 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 5,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
