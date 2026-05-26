Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, AMD, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 28,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 433,715 contracts, representing approximately 43.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 23,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 229,436 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, AMD options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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