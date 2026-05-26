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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OKTA, AMD, MRVL

May 26, 2026 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 28,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 5,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 433,715 contracts, representing approximately 43.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 23,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 229,436 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 97.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, AMD options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OKTA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

OKTA
AMD
MRVL

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