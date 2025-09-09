Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, PACS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 64,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 250.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 214,227 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 210.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 18,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 8,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.9% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

