Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEXT, VRT, WLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total of 27,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 75,503 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 24,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 10,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, VRT options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.