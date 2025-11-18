Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEXT, VRT, WLK

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 75,503 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 24,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 10,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, VRT options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: IEME Videos
Funds Holding DJCO
WT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.