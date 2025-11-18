Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEXT, VRT, WLK

November 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total of 27,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 75,503 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 24,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 10,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, VRT options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

