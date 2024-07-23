News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NET, MRNA, MAX

July 23, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 14,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 18,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And MediaAlpha Inc (Symbol: MAX) saw options trading volume of 5,690 contracts, representing approximately 569,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,300 underlying shares of MAX. Below is a chart showing MAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

