Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, HOOD, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 164,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 8,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 175,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 40,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, HOOD options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.