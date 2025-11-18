Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, HOOD, IBM

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 175,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 13,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 40,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
