Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, COIN, AAPL

January 20, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

January 20, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 401,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 20,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 98,851 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 465,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 38,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, COIN options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
