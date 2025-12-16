Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, WGS, ABM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 324,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 14,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 6,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.7% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 6,455 contracts, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

