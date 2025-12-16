Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, WGS, ABM

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) options are showing a volume of 6,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.7% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 6,455 contracts, representing approximately 645,500 underlying shares or approximately 131.6% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, WGS options, or ABM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RAS Split History
FDN market cap history
UPWK shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.