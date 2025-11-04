Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, LLY, HTZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 404,333 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 344.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 21,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 86,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 283.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 165,303 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 165.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 13,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

