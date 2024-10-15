Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSGE, WOLF, ANF

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 125,398 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.1% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 14,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 19,068 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
