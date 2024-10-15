News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSGE, WOLF, ANF

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE), where a total of 8,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 804,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 297.9% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 270,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 125,398 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.1% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 14,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 19,068 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSGE options, WOLF options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

