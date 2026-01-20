Markets
MSFT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, PLTR, HOOD

January 20, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 202,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 319,891 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 22,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 174,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, PLTR options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical PE Ratio
 Institutional Holders of CERE
 Institutional Holders of SHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical PE Ratio-> Institutional Holders of CERE-> Institutional Holders of SHAK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
PLTR
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.