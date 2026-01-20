Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, PLTR, HOOD

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 319,891 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 22,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 174,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 7,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
