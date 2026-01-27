Markets
MSFT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, CVS, ORCL

January 27, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 301,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 22,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 84,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 228,735 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 116.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 15,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, CVS options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

