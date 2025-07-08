Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, FICO, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 204,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 218.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 24,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 3,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 25,716 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 16,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, FICO options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.