Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, FICO, LVS

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 3,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 25,716 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 16,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, FICO options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
