Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MP, UNIT, CASY

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 7,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) saw options trading volume of 2,215 contracts, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MP options, UNIT options, or CASY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
