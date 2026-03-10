Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MP, UNIT, CASY

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 25,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 7,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) saw options trading volume of 2,215 contracts, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MP options, UNIT options, or CASY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

