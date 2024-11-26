Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MO, SUI, EVLV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 51,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 20,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) saw options trading volume of 6,041 contracts, representing approximately 604,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVLV) options are showing a volume of 17,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of EVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 9,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 946,600 underlying shares of EVLV. Below is a chart showing EVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

