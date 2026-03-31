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MLYS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MLYS, DELL, SGHC

March 31, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS), where a total volume of 8,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 881,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 56,231 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 12,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,900 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MLYS options, DELL options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Transportation Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JGH
 Secondary Stock Offerings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Transportation Dividend Stock List-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JGH-> Secondary Stock Offerings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLYS
DELL
SGHC

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