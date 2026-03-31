Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MLYS, DELL, SGHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS), where a total volume of 8,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 881,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 56,231 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 12,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,900 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MLYS options, DELL options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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