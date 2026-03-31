Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MLYS, DELL, SGHC

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 56,231 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 12,084 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,900 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MLYS options, DELL options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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