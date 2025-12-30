Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MFA, SIRI, AGNC

December 30, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), where a total volume of 50,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 466.5% of MFA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 25,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MFA. Below is a chart showing MFA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 47,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.3% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 215,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 100,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MFA options, SIRI options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.