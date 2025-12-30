Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MFA, SIRI, AGNC

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 47,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.3% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 10,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 215,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 100,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MFA options, SIRI options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
