Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MEDP, IMVT, AMGN

July 23, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 221,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,700 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 4,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

