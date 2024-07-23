Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MEDP, IMVT, AMGN

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 4,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MEDP options, IMVT options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UDOW Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PUK
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.