Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MEDP, IMVT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 221,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,700 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 4,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

