Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDGL, FIGR, CAPR

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 1,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR) saw options trading volume of 14,853 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,200 underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 11,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com




