Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCY, NWPX, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), where a total volume of 2,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

NWPX Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: NWPX) saw options trading volume of 800 contracts, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of NWPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of NWPX. Below is a chart showing NWPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCY options, NWPX options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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