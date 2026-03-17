Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCY, NWPX, WYNN

NWPX Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: NWPX) saw options trading volume of 800 contracts, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of NWPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of NWPX. Below is a chart showing NWPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCY options, NWPX options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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