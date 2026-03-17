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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCY, NWPX, WYNN

March 17, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), where a total volume of 2,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NWPX Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: NWPX) saw options trading volume of 800 contracts, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of NWPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of NWPX. Below is a chart showing NWPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCY options, NWPX options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks
 Edwards Lifesciences Average Annual Return
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks-> Edwards Lifesciences Average Annual Return-> BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCY
NWPX
WYNN

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