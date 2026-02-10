Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, RCL, SCHW

February 10, 2026

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 51,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 337.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 26,286 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 53,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

