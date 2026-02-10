Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, RCL, SCHW

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 26,286 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 53,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAR options, RCL options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
