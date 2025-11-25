Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, HUBS, EMN

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 5,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 16,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,700 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for M options, HUBS options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
