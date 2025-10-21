Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUV, TMO, LLY

October 21, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 44,477 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 15,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 10,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 14,720 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

