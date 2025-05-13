Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUNR, MSTR, ASTS

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 282,835 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 101,847 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUNR options, MSTR options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Linde MACD
Institutional Holders of EJFA
Equinix YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.