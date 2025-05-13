Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LUNR, MSTR, ASTS

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total of 93,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.8% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,400 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 282,835 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 101,847 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

