Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, PLNT, REPX

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 22,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) options are showing a volume of 3,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of REPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of REPX. Below is a chart showing REPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, PLNT options, or REPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low PE Ratios
PPLT YTD Return
Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.