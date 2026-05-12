Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, PLNT, REPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 9,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 997,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.7% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 7,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,500 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 22,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) options are showing a volume of 3,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of REPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of REPX. Below is a chart showing REPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, PLNT options, or REPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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