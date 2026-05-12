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LQDA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, PLNT, REPX

May 12, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 9,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 997,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.7% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,500 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 22,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) options are showing a volume of 3,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of REPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of REPX. Below is a chart showing REPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, PLNT options, or REPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low PE Ratios
 PPLT YTD Return
 Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low PE Ratios-> PPLT YTD Return-> Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
PLNT
REPX

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