Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, JBL, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 11,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 7,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 16,000 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, JBL options, or MGNI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

