Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, AAP, CDW

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
