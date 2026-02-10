Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, AAP, CDW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 13,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 8,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, AAP options, or CDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.