Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, OXY, FUBO

December 23, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 15,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 56,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 7,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 61,471 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 26,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, OXY options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

