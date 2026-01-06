Markets
LLY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, CRWD, GS

January 06, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 34,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1085 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 4,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1085 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 21,914 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 21,742 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

