Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LGND, ABNB, RMBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), where a total of 374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 88,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 12,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

