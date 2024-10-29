News & Insights

Markets
LGND

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LGND, ABNB, RMBS

October 29, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), where a total of 374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 88,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 12,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LGND options, ABNB options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ISSC market cap history
 CIEN shares outstanding history
 FSRV YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LGND
ABNB
RMBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.