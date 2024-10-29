Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LGND, ABNB, RMBS

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 12,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
