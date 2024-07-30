Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LBTYA, APPN, AXP

News & Insights

July 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA), where a total of 7,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 790,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 3,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 12,416 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

