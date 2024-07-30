Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LBTYA, APPN, AXP

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 3,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 12,416 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LBTYA options, APPN options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPN
CHRS Options Chain
TMHC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.