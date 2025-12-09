Markets
KSS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, TOL, STAA

December 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 75,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 11,675 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 6,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

