Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, TOL, STAA

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 11,675 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 6,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
