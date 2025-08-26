Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KDP, EOSE, GLNG

EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 71,827 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 14,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 6,753 contracts, representing approximately 675,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KDP options, EOSE options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BIRT Historical Stock Prices
WINA Insider Buying
TAXI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.