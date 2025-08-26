Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KDP, EOSE, GLNG

August 26, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), where a total of 59,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 71,827 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 14,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 6,753 contracts, representing approximately 675,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

