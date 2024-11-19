News & Insights

Markets
KD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KD, TSLA, EQT

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total volume of 26,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.4% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 136.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 64,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 81,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 38,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KD options, TSLA options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding MCF
 Bath & Body Works Next Earnings Date
 Funds Holding LAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding MCF -> Bath & Body Works Next Earnings Date -> Funds Holding LAX -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KD
TSLA
EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.