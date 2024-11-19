Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KD, TSLA, EQT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total volume of 26,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.4% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 12,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 136.6 million underlying shares or approximately 117% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 64,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 81,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 38,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

