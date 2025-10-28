Markets
JPM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, CFLT, FFIV

October 28, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 43,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 43,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CFLT options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KDMN Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of TRCB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRSU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KDMN Stock Predictions-> Institutional Holders of TRCB-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRSU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
CFLT
FFIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.