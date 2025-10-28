Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, CFLT, FFIV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 43,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 43,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

