Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, CFLT, FFIV

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 43,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CFLT options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
