Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, BOX, CAVA

Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 7,912 contracts, representing approximately 791,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 29,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
