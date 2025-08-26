Markets
JPM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, BOX, CAVA

August 26, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 38,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 12,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) saw options trading volume of 7,912 contracts, representing approximately 791,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 29,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, BOX options, or CAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

