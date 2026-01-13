Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JBL, PWR, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total volume of 19,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.1% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 6,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 9,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 5,349 contracts, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

