Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JBL, PWR, DVA

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 9,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 5,349 contracts, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
