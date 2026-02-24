Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IVZ, SGHC, VIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 45,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 45,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 20,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) options are showing a volume of 10,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IVZ options, SGHC options, or VIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.