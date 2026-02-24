Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IVZ, SGHC, VIR

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 20,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) options are showing a volume of 10,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IVZ options, SGHC options, or VIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Jim Simons Stock Picks
ATRS YTD Return
BPTH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.