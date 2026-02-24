Markets
IVZ

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IVZ, SGHC, VIR

February 24, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), where a total of 45,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 45,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 20,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) options are showing a volume of 10,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IVZ options, SGHC options, or VIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Jim Simons Stock Picks
 ATRS YTD Return
 BPTH shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Jim Simons Stock Picks-> ATRS YTD Return-> BPTH shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IVZ
SGHC
VIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.