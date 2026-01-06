Markets
ISRG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SMCI, LULU

January 06, 2026 — 04:08 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 7,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 774,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 115,120 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 29,848 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, SMCI options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
