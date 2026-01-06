Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SMCI, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 7,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 774,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 115,120 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 7,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 29,848 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, SMCI options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.