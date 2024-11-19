Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, MARA, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 8,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 333,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 16,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,159 contracts, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

