Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, MARA, INTU

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 333,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 16,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,159 contracts, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, MARA options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
