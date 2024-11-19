News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, MARA, INTU

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 8,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 333,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 16,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 8,159 contracts, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, MARA options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
