Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTA, UAL, MSFT

April 15, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intapp Inc (Symbol: INTA), where a total of 3,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of INTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 564,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of INTA. Below is a chart showing INTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 60,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 138,542 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTA options, UAL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

