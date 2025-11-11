Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ILMN, VKTX, CVNA

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 34,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
